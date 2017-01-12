Report: more than 16,000 civilians ki...

Report: more than 16,000 civilians killed in Iraq in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Mourners bury Musaap Yaser Hazem, 17, who died in a Islamic State mortar attack, in Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Hazem's father said his son was killed during a Islamic State mortar attack in early December 2016, and had to be buried in the neighborhood because of the poor security situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec 22 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec '16 Brexit 10
News The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R... Dec '16 lorne james 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,422 • Total comments across all topics: 277,860,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC