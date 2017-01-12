Report: more than 16,000 civilians killed in Iraq in 2016
Mourners bury Musaap Yaser Hazem, 17, who died in a Islamic State mortar attack, in Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Hazem's father said his son was killed during a Islamic State mortar attack in early December 2016, and had to be buried in the neighborhood because of the poor security situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|10
|The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R...
|Dec '16
|lorne james
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC