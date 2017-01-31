Refugee ban trapped my Iraqi translat...

Refugee ban trapped my Iraqi translator: Veteran

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Refugee ban trapped my Iraqi translator: Veteran Hunted by militias in Iraq, he was about to get his visa and immigrate to America. Now what? Check out this story on ydr.com: http://usat.ly/2jPhaS6 I was a U.S. Army Reserve captain in Iraq from 2003 to 2004, leading soldiers in Fallujah and later Sadr City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec '16 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC