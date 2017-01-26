REFILE-Iraq to double oil export capacity at terminal to 1.2 mln bpd-official

Iraq has started work to double the crude oil loading capacity at one of its two southern offshore oil export terminals to 1.2 million barrels per day, state-run South Oil Company said on Thursday. Dredging operations have started to deepen the sea bed at the Khor al-Amaya terminal, to enable the loading by Suezmax vessels, tankers that can carry up to 1 million barrels of crude, SOC spokesman Abdulla Faris said.

