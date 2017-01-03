Program to arm Kurds will require controls, government says

A car bomb, from the Islamic State, is blown up by a peshmerga antitank missile before the driver could reach his target, near peshmerga vehicles that had just entered a small village on Highway 47, in Mount Sinjar, Iraq, Nov. 12, 2015. Kurdish-led forces Thursday gained control over a major jihadi supply line between Syria and the Iraqi city of Mosul as part of a broader offensive to reclaim the town of Sinjar.

