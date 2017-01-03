PMF deputy commander Muhandis details Hezbollah ops in Iraq
Abu Mahdi al Muhandis , the deputy commander of the Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces , gave an in-depth interview last week with the pro-Iranian, pan-Arab satellite television channel Al Mayadeen , in which he confirmed the presence of Lebanese Hezbollah in Iraq. In the interview, Muhandis said that there was a "very good" relationship between his PMF and Hezbollah, carried out with "the knowledge and agreement" of the Iraqi government.
