PM: Turkish forces in Iraq no threat to its sovereignty

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The presence of the Turkish Armed Forces at the Bashiqa base in northern Iraq doesn't threaten the sovereignty of the country, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, NTV channel reported Jan. 6. Yildirim made the remarks in anticipation of his working visit to Baghdad and the northern Iraq's Kurdish administration center of Erbil, which will take place Jan. 7. The prime minister said that his visit to Iraq is aimed at strengthening the relations between Ankara and Baghdad, strengthening of economic relations, development of trade and the joint fight against terrorism.

Chicago, IL

