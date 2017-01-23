Pet pigeons take flight in Iraq's Mosul as militants retreat

In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, Mustafa Othman feeds his pigeons on the roof of his family's house, in a neighborhood recently liberated from Islamic State militants, in eastern Mosul, Iraq. For the first time in over two years, flocks of white and grey pigeons can be seen circling Mosul's rooftops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.