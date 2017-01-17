Obama's last killings in Iraq and Syr...

Obama's last killings in Iraq and Syria: 450 civilians

2 hrs ago Read more: Tikkun Magazine

Former U.S. President Barack Obama spent the last months of his term leading a coalition in Syria and Iraq that killed hundreds of civilians. As liberals mourn the end of the Barack Obama administration, a monitoring group reported that the U.S.-led coalition killed 450 or more civilians in Syria and Iraq since October.



