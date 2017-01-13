Obama Leaves Iraq With One Of Its Dea...

Obama Leaves Iraq With One Of Its Deadliest Years On Record

President Barack Obama leaves with U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter after delivering a statement on the counter-ISIS campaign at the Pentagon in Washington, Dec. 14, 2015. Iraqi civilians suffered some of the highest casualties in 2016 since the U.S. invasion of Iraq, according to the British group Iraq Body Count.

