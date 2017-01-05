Obama calls for seamless transition f...

Obama calls for seamless transition for US military to Trump

"We've got to make sure that during this transition period that there is a seamless passing of the baton, that there's continuity," Obama said. He said it was critical to ensure that "we are doing everything we can to make sure that the next president will benefit from the same kinds of outstanding advice and service that these people around the table have provided me."

Chicago, IL

