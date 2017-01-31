New legal challenge to Trump immigration order comes from the government
The Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was the scene Sunday of another protest against President Donald Trump's recent executive order barring citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days. The legal morass created by President Donald Trump's immigration order deepened Monday, with the government's top lawyer instructing Justice Department attorneys not to defend the policy in court.
