Moroccan saints and their shrines
Many Muslims ornament the tombs of saints and create gems of art and architecture, such as Sidi Bel Abbas near Marakesh, Morocco. A nearly universal characteristic of religion is pilgrimage to tombs of holy men and women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hamblin & Peterson: Moroccan saints and their s...
|2 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|Dec 12
|Brexit
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC