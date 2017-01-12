Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits off Ind...

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits off Indonesia's Maluku islands: USGS

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck off Indonesia's Maluku archipelago on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said. The quake was recorded 120 km west-northwest of the island of Ternate at 1141 GMT, at a depth of about 23 km, according to the USGS website.

