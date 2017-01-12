Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits off Indonesia's Maluku islands: USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck off Indonesia's Maluku archipelago on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said. The quake was recorded 120 km west-northwest of the island of Ternate at 1141 GMT, at a depth of about 23 km, according to the USGS website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Fri
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC