Jordan boosts border forces amid Islamic State threat from Iraq, Syria
Jordan is deploying more forces to face a growing threat to its borders, as Islamic State extremists in neighboring Iraq and Syria are being dislodged from some strongholds, the commander of the kingdom's border guards said Thursday. The IS group, which seized large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014, is under intense military pressure in both countries and has lost significant territory in recent months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,625
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC