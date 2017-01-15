Jordan boosts border forces amid Isla...

Jordan boosts border forces amid Islamic State threat from Iraq, Syria

Jordan is deploying more forces to face a growing threat to its borders, as Islamic State extremists in neighboring Iraq and Syria are being dislodged from some strongholds, the commander of the kingdom's border guards said Thursday. The IS group, which seized large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014, is under intense military pressure in both countries and has lost significant territory in recent months.

