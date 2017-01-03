Islamic State militants kill four soldiers near Iraq's Tikrit: army, police sources

Islamic State militants attacked an Iraqi army outpost and a police station near the city of Tikrit on Friday, killing at least four soldiers and wounding 12 others, military and police sources said. The militants used a car bomb and two suicide attackers in their assault shortly after midnight on the army outpost in the town of al-Dour on Tikrit's outskirts, killing two officers and two soldiers, the sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.