ISIS terrorist Khaled Sharrouf 'killed in Iraq' months after reported dead in Syria

Notorious Australian terrorist Khaled Sharrouf has been killed by an airstrike in Iraq , 18 months after he was believed dead. The jihadist died alongside three other Australian jihadists in the under-siege ISIS stronghold of Mosul on Tuesday, according to Iraqi news reports.

Chicago, IL

