ISIL Using Protected Sites to Attack Iraqi Forces

At the request of Iraqi forces, the coalition struck a mortar tube operated by Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists who were firing on Iraqi forces in east Mosul today, according to a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve news release. A precision guided artillery round hit the mortar tube, which was located between two empty school buildings.

