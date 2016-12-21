IS Launches Attack in Southern Iraq, ...

IS Launches Attack in Southern Iraq, Killing 7

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a bomb attack at a police checkpoint near the southern Iraqi city of Najaf, Iraq, Jan. 1, 2017. Officials in southern Iraq say gunmen wearing suicide vests and driving an explosive-laden vehicle have attacked a police checkpoint, killing seven people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec 22 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec 12 Brexit 10
News The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R... Dec 9 lorne james 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,740 • Total comments across all topics: 277,526,649

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC