IS in Syria destroys part of Roman theater in Palmyra
By Associated Press Islamic State militants have destroyed parts of the second-century Roman amphitheater and an iconic monument known as the Tetrapylon in Syria's historic town of Palmyra, the government and experts said Friday. This satellite image released by the American Schools of Oriental Research on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 as captured by DigitalGlobe shows UNESCO World Heritage Site of Palmyra, Syria with red box denoting area of new damages on Jan. 10, 2017 .
