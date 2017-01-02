IS claims New Yeara s attack on Istan...

IS claims New Yeara s attack on Istanbul nightclub

The Islamic State group on Monday claimed responsibility for the New Year's attack at a popular Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people and wounded scores of others. The IS-linked Aamaq News Agency said the attack was carried by a "heroic soldier of the caliphate who attacked the most famous nightclub where Christians were celebrating their pagan feast."

Chicago, IL

