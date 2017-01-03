Iraqi troops reach Tigris River, but ...

Iraqi troops reach Tigris River, but more challenges ahead in battle for Mosul

An Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service member shoots at a drone flown by Islamic State militants in Mosul's Rifaq neighborhood on Jan. 8, 2017. An Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service member shoots at a drone flown by Islamic State militants in Mosul's Rifaq neighborhood on Jan. 8, 2017.

