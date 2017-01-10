Iraqi Troops Edge Deeper Into Mosul -...

Iraqi Troops Edge Deeper Into Mosul - With Caution

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

Iraqi forces are nearing what is expected to be the toughest part of the fight for the northern Iraqi city of Mosul. As troops push toward the river dividing the city, they face new tactics from Islamic State fighters adapting to an urban environment and the limitations of U.S. air and artillery support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec 22 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec '16 Brexit 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,774 • Total comments across all topics: 277,950,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC