Iraqi troops advance in eastern Mosul...

Iraqi troops advance in eastern Mosul amid fierce clashes

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Thanon Yunus Yahya, right, chant slogans against Islamic State militia in a neighborhood recently liberated from the militia on the eastern side of Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Yahya claimed that his wife and son were previously executed by Islamic State militia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec 22 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec '16 Brexit 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,341 • Total comments across all topics: 277,978,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC