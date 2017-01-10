Iraqi troops advance in eastern Mosul amid fierce clashes
Thanon Yunus Yahya, right, chant slogans against Islamic State militia in a neighborhood recently liberated from the militia on the eastern side of Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Yahya claimed that his wife and son were previously executed by Islamic State militia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC