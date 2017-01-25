Iraqi Shia cleric Sadr condemns Trump...

Iraqi Shia cleric Sadr condemns Trump, calls to liberate Jerusalem

Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called the potential embassy move a "declaration of war on Islam," and threatened the US embassy in Baghdad. Iraqi Shi'ite radical leader Moqtada al-Sadr takes part in Friday prayers at the Kufa mosque near Najaf, Iraq ..

Chicago, IL

