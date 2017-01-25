Iraqi Shia cleric Sadr condemns Trump, calls to liberate Jerusalem
Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called the potential embassy move a "declaration of war on Islam," and threatened the US embassy in Baghdad. Iraqi Shi'ite radical leader Moqtada al-Sadr takes part in Friday prayers at the Kufa mosque near Najaf, Iraq ..
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|5 hr
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC