Iraqi PM wants full disclosure about 2003 US-led invasion
In this Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Baghdad. Iraq's prime minister is demanding full disclosure about events surrounding the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC