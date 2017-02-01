Iraqi leader to U.S.: Americans come to Iraq to fight with Islamic State, but I haven't banned you
Iraq's prime minister said Tuesday that a ban preventing his citizens from visiting the United States was an "insult" but that barring Americans in retaliation could hurt national interests during the war against the Islamic State. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi gave a measured response in his first public comments since Iraq was included on a list of seven Muslim-majority countries in President Donald Trump's executive order restricting immigration.
