Iraqi general says 70 percent of east Mosul retaken from Islamic State
Iraqi forces have retaken around 70 percent of eastern Mosul from Islamic State militants and expect to reach the river bisecting the city in the coming days, Iraq's joint operations commander told Reuters. Emily Wither reports.
