Iraqi forces close in on Tigris in IS stronghold Mosul

Iraqi special forces closed in on the Tigris river that runs through central Mosul on Saturday, advancing in parallel with other troops and forcing Islamic State to retreat in its last major stronghold in the country. Iraqi rapid response forces fire mortar shells towards Islamic State positions in Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 6, 2017.

