Iraqi forces are gaining on Daesh in Mosul offensive

Members of the Iraqi counter-terrorism forces take position inside a room in the Oberoi hotel in the city of Mosul after its liberation from Daesh on January 21, 2017. Commander of Nineveh Liberation Operation, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Yarallah, said on Saturday that the 9th Armored Division and the 3rd Brigade of the First Division in the Iraqi Army had freed al-Qousiyat village on the outskirts of Mosul , located some 400 kilometers north of the capital Baghdad, and hoisted the national flag over several buildings there.

