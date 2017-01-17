Iraqi forces are gaining on Daesh in Mosul offensive
Members of the Iraqi counter-terrorism forces take position inside a room in the Oberoi hotel in the city of Mosul after its liberation from Daesh on January 21, 2017. Commander of Nineveh Liberation Operation, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Yarallah, said on Saturday that the 9th Armored Division and the 3rd Brigade of the First Division in the Iraqi Army had freed al-Qousiyat village on the outskirts of Mosul , located some 400 kilometers north of the capital Baghdad, and hoisted the national flag over several buildings there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,625
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC