Iraqi children study at the Mariamana...

Iraqi children study at the Mariamana school in the multi-ethnic city of Kirkuk.

On Sunday, Iraq's Shafaq News website quoted Iraq's Education Ministry as saying that some 70 schools have officially reopened in Mosul . Hessam al-Din Abar, a representative at Provincial Council in Nineveh, where Mosul is the capital, said Daesh's presence had prevented the schools from running for two years and a half.

Chicago, IL

