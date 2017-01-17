Iraqi children study at the Mariamana school in the multi-ethnic city of Kirkuk.
On Sunday, Iraq's Shafaq News website quoted Iraq's Education Ministry as saying that some 70 schools have officially reopened in Mosul . Hessam al-Din Abar, a representative at Provincial Council in Nineveh, where Mosul is the capital, said Daesh's presence had prevented the schools from running for two years and a half.
