Iraq: U.S. Troops Join Mosul Assault ...

Iraq: U.S. Troops Join Mosul Assault as Thousands Flee

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Democracy Now

In Iraq, the United Nations is warning that over 13,000 civilians have fled Mosul over the last five days, after a U.S.-led coalition ramped up its campaign to retake the city from . The commander of the assault, U.S. Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, said he believes his forces might kill or capture Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec 22 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec 12 Brexit 10
News The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R... Dec 9 lorne james 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,858 • Total comments across all topics: 277,676,089

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC