Iraq: Thousands displaced from Mosul in - desperate' need of life-saving aid, UN agency reports
The International Organization for Migration distributes non-food aide in Gogjiali, Iraq, which has turned into a hub to where Iraqis escaping Mosul arrive. Photo: IOM 13 January 2017 – Since the start of the Iraqi military operation to retake Mosul in October last year, more than 144,500 people have been displaced and a majority of them are in desperate need of live-saving humanitarian assistance, the United Nations migration agency has warned.
