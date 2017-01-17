Iraq snapshot
Monday, January 23, 2017. Chaos and violence continue, eastern Mosul -- turns out -- not fully liberated as claimed last week, thug Nouri al-Maliki continues to cast a shadow over Iraq, what were US State Dept employees doing in the streets of Erbil on Saturday, and much more.
