Iraq plans to triple gas liquids exports from southern oilfields

BASRA, Iraq: Iraq expects to more than triple exports of liquefied petroleum gas, and to double exports of gas condensates in 2017 as it collects more of these fuels at its southern oilfields, the head of the state-run South Gas Company said. LPG exports are set to increase to 100,000 tonnes this year, from 30,000 tonnes in 2016, South Gas director general Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said in an interview with Reuters on Sunday.

