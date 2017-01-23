Iraq plans to triple gas liquids exports from southern oilfields
BASRA, Iraq: Iraq expects to more than triple exports of liquefied petroleum gas, and to double exports of gas condensates in 2017 as it collects more of these fuels at its southern oilfields, the head of the state-run South Gas Company said. LPG exports are set to increase to 100,000 tonnes this year, from 30,000 tonnes in 2016, South Gas director general Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said in an interview with Reuters on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,625
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC