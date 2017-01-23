Iraq plans to triple gas liquids expo...

Iraq plans to triple gas liquids exports from southern oilfields

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

BASRA, Iraq: Iraq expects to more than triple exports of liquefied petroleum gas, and to double exports of gas condensates in 2017 as it collects more of these fuels at its southern oilfields, the head of the state-run South Gas Company said. LPG exports are set to increase to 100,000 tonnes this year, from 30,000 tonnes in 2016, South Gas director general Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said in an interview with Reuters on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec '16 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec '16 rider 276,625
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC