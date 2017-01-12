Iraq makes swift territorial gains ag...

Iraq makes swift territorial gains against IS in Mosul

14 hrs ago

Iraqi forces have won a string of swift territorial gains in Mosul in the fight against the Islamic State group after months of slow progress. Government troops retook the eastern edge of a third bridge in Mosul Saturday and a cluster of buildings inside Mosul university, according to a senior Iraqi officer overseeing the operation.

