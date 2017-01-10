Iraq forces retake ISIS-bombed Jonah's tomb' in Mosul17 min ago
Mosul, Jan 16: Iraqi forces battling the Islamic State group in Mosul today retook an area where the jihadists levelled one of the city's most well-known shrines in 2014, officials said. "We retook control of Nabi Yunus areaRaised the Iraqi flag above the tomb," Sabah al-Noman, spokesman for the Counter-Terrorism Service spearheading the Mosul offensive, told AFP.
