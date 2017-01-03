Iraq forces gain ground from IS in west
Baghdad's forces retook a series of villages from the Islamic State group in western Iraq as they fought to oust it from territory near the Syrian border, officers said yesterday. The operation, which aims to recapture the towns of Rawa, Aanah and Al-Qaim -- the last main populated areas held by IS in Anbar province -- was launched on Thursday.
