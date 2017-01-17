Iraq builds new airport in Karbala to handle pilgrims1 hour ago

Iraqi officials laid the cornerstone of a new airport near Karbala today, mostly to handle the millions of pilgrims who flock to the holy Shiite city each year. The Central Euphrates Airport will be located some 35 kilometres south of Karbala, Ahmed Tobal, an engineer with the Khayrat al-Sibtein company supervising the project, told AFP.

