Iranian pilgrims killed in fire incid...

Iranian pilgrims killed in fire incident in Iraq

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least two Iranian pilgrims have been killed after a hotel in Iraqi holy city of Karbala reportedly caught fire on Jan. 7. Mohsen Nezafati, an Iranian official with the country's pilgrimage organization, has said that five people have lost their lives in the huge blaze but the corpses of only two victims have, so far, been identified as Iranian nationals, Mehr news agency reported. Saying that two more Iranians were injured following the incident, the official further added that the Iranian victims were from the north eastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec 22 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec 12 Brexit 10
News The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R... Dec 9 lorne james 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,684 • Total comments across all topics: 277,730,706

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC