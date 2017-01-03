Iranian pilgrims killed in fire incident in Iraq

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least two Iranian pilgrims have been killed after a hotel in Iraqi holy city of Karbala reportedly caught fire on Jan. 7. Mohsen Nezafati, an Iranian official with the country's pilgrimage organization, has said that five people have lost their lives in the huge blaze but the corpses of only two victims have, so far, been identified as Iranian nationals, Mehr news agency reported. Saying that two more Iranians were injured following the incident, the official further added that the Iranian victims were from the north eastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

