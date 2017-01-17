Iran to inaugurate gas pipeline to Iraq on Jan. 23

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iran's gas pipeline to Iraq will be inaugurated on Jan. 23, spokesman of National Iranian Gas Company , Majid Boujarzadeh, said. Iran has injected gas to the pipeline and is ready to start exporting gas to the neighboring country, but Iraqi side is not yet ready to receive gas, he added.

