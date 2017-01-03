Hundreds will gather as soldier kille...

Hundreds will gather as soldier killed in Iraq is repatriated

Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington, of 2nd Battalion The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, died on Monday, January 2 following an incident at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, in Iraq and an investigation is now under way into the circumstances. The 22-year-old from Manchester was a member of Blenheim Company and a Vehicle Commander in the Force Protection Platoon.

