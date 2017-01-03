Hundreds will gather as soldier killed in Iraq is repatriated
Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington, of 2nd Battalion The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, died on Monday, January 2 following an incident at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, in Iraq and an investigation is now under way into the circumstances. The 22-year-old from Manchester was a member of Blenheim Company and a Vehicle Commander in the Force Protection Platoon.
