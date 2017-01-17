Got Him! Sick ISIS woman murderer killed by allied forces
The ISIS militant dubbed Abu Abdulrahman was shot dead in a gun fight in the al-Askari district of Mosul, Iraq. The city of Mosul has been an ISIS stronghold since they took control of the city in January 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,625
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC