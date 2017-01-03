Got him: ISIS 'Dr Death' killed in co...

Got him: ISIS 'Dr Death' killed in coalition airstrikeGot him: ISIS...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

Islam Taha al-Obaidi worked as a doctor for the terrorist group and was responsible for the killing of many people as well as torturing women. But the sick doctor, also known as Dr Muawiya, has been confirmed dead after being hit near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec 22 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec 12 Brexit 10
News The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R... Dec '16 lorne james 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,173 • Total comments across all topics: 277,782,408

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC