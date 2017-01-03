Got him: ISIS 'Dr Death' killed in coalition airstrikeGot him: ISIS...
Islam Taha al-Obaidi worked as a doctor for the terrorist group and was responsible for the killing of many people as well as torturing women. But the sick doctor, also known as Dr Muawiya, has been confirmed dead after being hit near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk.
