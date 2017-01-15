GE announces more than $1.4 billion in power generation orders with Iraq's Ministry of Electricity
GE announced that it has secured more than $1.4 billion in orders from Iraq's Ministry of Electricity to set up power plants as well as provide technology upgrades and maintenance services. The announcement further strengthens GE's collaborations in Iraq to support the country's power infrastructure and meet the growing need for electricity.
