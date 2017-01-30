From doctor to US military cook, Trum...

From doctor to US military cook, Trump ban upends many lives

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Indiana's NewsCenter

Rab... . Iraqi refugee Raed Rabban, 49, speaks by phone from his garage in El Cajon, Calif., with his brother Luey Rabban, 47, in Baghdad, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana's NewsCenter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec '16 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,511 • Total comments across all topics: 278,429,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC