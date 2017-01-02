France's Holland starts official visi...

France's Holland starts official visit to Iraq

22 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

During his one-day visit which started on Monday, Hollande is scheduled to meet with Iraqi President Fuad Masum and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in the capital, Baghdad. Later, he'll travel to the country's self-governing northern Kurdish region to meet French troops and local officials.

Chicago, IL

