First drone strikes of Trump era carried out over Yemen
The first drone strikes under President Donald Trump were carried out in central Yemen over the weekend, the Pentagon said Monday. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, armed U.S. drones attacked al-Qaida's affiliate in Yemen at Al Bayda, a town about 175 miles southwest of Sanaa, the capital.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,625
