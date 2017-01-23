Finalists for London's Top Public Art...

Finalists for London's Top Public Art Spot Include a Drone-Topped Dessert and an Iraqi Deity

Sculptures by Huma Bhabha, Damian Ortego, Heather Phillipson, Michael Rakowitz, and Raqs Media Collective are in the running to occupy the Fourth Plinth next year. For the past five months, those crossing London's Trafalgar Square received a massive thumbs up courtesy of David Shrigley, whose sculpture " Really Good " sat atop the Fourth Plinth.

