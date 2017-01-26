Film exploring 'migration, racism and...

Film exploring 'migration, racism and religious persecution' wins arts prize

Auto Da Fe reflects on global displacement and was announced as the winner of the prestigious Artes Mundi Prize at a ceremony in Cardiff. Judges lauded winning artist John Akomfrah for "dealing with issues of migration, racism and religious persecution" in a time when they said it was "more important than ever".

