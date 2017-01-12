Dozens pay tribute as Lance Corporal ...

Dozens pay tribute as Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington repatriated

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

DOZENS of people stood to attention in Headley Way to pay their respects to Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington as the solider was repatriated yesterday. L/Cpl Hetherington, of 2nd Battalion The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment died on January 2 following an incident at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, in Iraq and an investigation is now under way into the circumstances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... 1 hr Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec 22 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec '16 Brexit 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,067 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC