Dozens pay tribute as Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington repatriated

DOZENS of people stood to attention in Headley Way to pay their respects to Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington as the solider was repatriated yesterday. L/Cpl Hetherington, of 2nd Battalion The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment died on January 2 following an incident at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, in Iraq and an investigation is now under way into the circumstances.

